TH, MAHB conduct evacuation drill at KLIA for Haj preparations

SEPANG: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), carried out an evacuation simulation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today to ensure smooth operations for this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

The exercise, involving 200 participants including TH staff, MAHB personnel, as well as security and medical teams from KLIA, aimed to prepare Haj pilgrims for potential emergencies or unforeseen incidents.

TH Domestic Haj Operations (OHTA) deputy director Mohamed Ameen Abdul Wahab said the simulation was critical to ensuring that standard operating procedures and evacuation protocols are followed efficiently in the event of an emergency, particularly when pilgrims are gathered at KLIA before their departure.

“This training is part of the preparation for Haj staff, especially ahead of the first flight on April 29, which will carry 284 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Mohamed Ameen said the exercise also ensures readiness for emergencies, such as fires, natural disasters and crises, involving TH staff, MAHB personnel and other agencies.

The drill followed the OHTA Emergency Action Plan and Aerodrome Emergency Plan (AEP), which outline emergency management protocols, involving KLIA’s operational units, government agencies and airlines.

TH also announced that similar evacuations will be held at other state Haj departure stations, including Sultan Mahmud International Airport in Kuala Terengganu, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu and Senai International Airport in Kulai.

The final flight of Malaysian Haj pilgrims is scheduled for June 1, with the Day of Arafah expected to take place on Thursday, June 5.