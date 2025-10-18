Thai and Cambodian foreign ministers hold border talks in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met his Cambodian counterpart in Malaysia on Friday to discuss ongoing border tensions between the two countries.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Sihasak undertook a working visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair.

Sihasak participated in four-party consultations involving Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, and Cambodia, following up on previous meetings held in New York and Malaysia.

Thailand emphasised the importance of making concrete progress on issues including the withdrawal of heavy weaponry and joint demining efforts.

The Thai delegation also stressed the need for cooperation in combating transnational crime and managing border areas effectively.

The meeting was chaired by Mohamad and attended by Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

This session marked the second round of four-party consultations after the first meeting chaired by Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Thailand and Cambodia are working towards achieving lasting peace along their 817-kilometre shared border.

This border region has long been a source of disputes between the neighbouring nations.

Tensions recently escalated into a military confrontation in the Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear border areas on July 24.

Both governments subsequently agreed to defuse the volatile situation along their common frontier.

The border situation has been closely monitored by Malaysia in its capacity as ASEAN Chair.

The United States and China have also been closely observing developments in the border region. – Bernama