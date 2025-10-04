BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a suspected gold shop robber, believed to be a Malaysian, in Nonthaburi district on Wednesday evening.

Acting chief of the 6th Police Investigation Division, Col. Pol. Anusorn Thongsai, said the suspect, who robbed a gold shop in Hat Yai on Tuesday and had fled to Bangkok, was arrested while on his way to his son’s house in Nonthaburi.

According to Anusorn, the 61-year-old disguised himself using various identities to avoid being detected.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect took a bus from Hat Yai to Mochit bus station in Bangkok before trying to take a taxi to his son’s house.

“Police officers arrested the suspect at 6.30 pm local time, along with evidence such as gold, a pistol and several live bullets,“ he said when contacted on Wednesday.

He added that the suspect is under remand and will face legal action.

Investigations show that the suspect had acted alone by riding a motorcycle to rob a gold shop in Plaza Hat Yai at 11.50 am on Tuesday.

The suspect used a pistol and fled with gold worth worth nine million baht (RM1.17 million).

Following the incident, Thai police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday and tightened controls at all border exits to prevent the suspect from escaping.