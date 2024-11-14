Thailand agrees to Malaysia’s security and flood wall plan along Kelantan border

NARATHIWAT: The Thai government has agreed to Malaysia’s plan to build a security and flood wall along the Golok River at Rantau Panjang.

Narathiwat Governor Trakul Thotham said the wall would help address various cross-border crimes. He noted that the existing wall along the Golok River has already helped curb illegal border crossings and smuggling.

“If Malaysia agrees to build the wall, Thailand will cooperate with Malaysia, as the wall will also help control flooding caused by the overflow of the Golok River into Rantau Panjang,” he told reporters during a recent special media visit with Kelantan officials.

On Nov 5, the Kelantan government announced its plan to propose a 100-kilometre border wall with Thailand to the federal government. The project aims to combat smuggling and address flood issues.

