Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire terms discussed at GBC meeting in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting today focused on finalising the terms of reference for implementing the ceasefire agreement signed in Malaysia on July 28. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed optimism that both nations would reach a consensus before the high-level ministerial meeting scheduled for August 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

“A permanent ceasefire agreement has been reached. We are now at the stage of outlining the terms of reference, which were discussed today at the technical committee level. We hope both parties can agree to the proposed terms,“ Mohamad said. He emphasised the importance of forming an ASEAN Monitoring Team to oversee compliance with the ceasefire, ensuring stability and reconnection between border communities.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly sitting, Mohamad noted that while both sides presented additional suggestions, he remained confident that major disagreements would not derail the process.

Tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border escalated into armed conflict on July 24, following an initial skirmish on May 28.

The ceasefire was brokered during a special meeting in Putrajaya chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as ASEAN Chair. - Bernama