Thaipusam crowds cause congestion at Penang hilltop temple

GEORGE TOWN: Large crowds, especially Hindu devotees, have continued to fill the roads and areas leading to the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple (Hilltop) in Jalan Kebun Bunga here for the Thaipusam celebration.

They began arriving as early as 6.30 pm, and by 9 pm, the number of visitors had significantly increased, causing congestion along the two-kilometre route leading to the temple.

Penang Police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad told Bernama that the roads and areas leading to the temple were experiencing heavy congestion due to the overwhelming number of visitors.

“However, the situation is under control, and police are managing traffic and crowd movement in the area until conditions return to normal,“ he said tonight.

Meanwhile, Northeast District Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the heavy congestion had caused one visitor to faint.

“The visitor was taken to the hospital by an ambulance that was on standby in the area,“ he told Bernama tonight.

A Bernama survey found that the Thaipusam celebration around the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple became increasingly congested from 9 pm, with devotees struggling to move and at times coming to a complete standstill.

Several individuals were seen experiencing breathing difficulties, rushing to find shelter before seeking refuge in a house along the temple route.

Women, the elderly, and children appeared anxious as they faced the overwhelming crowd.

Meanwhile, kavadi processions and decorated vehicles had to be temporarily halted to disperse the overwhelming crowd and prevent any unwanted incidents during the celebration.

However, the situation remained relatively under control with the assistance of volunteers at the Thaneer Panthal and police personnel present.