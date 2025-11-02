Thaipusam: Security, traffic in Penang under control - Police

GEORGE TOWN: The security and traffic management for the Thaipusam celebrations in Penang is under control, according to Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

He said 1,500 police officers are stationed at various locations throughout the three-day event starting yesterday to ensure the smooth running of the celebrations and public safety.

He said that police have not received crime reports so far; however, security controls remain tight as a precautionary measure.

He added that the number of visitors was estimated to reach 200,000 yesterday, expected to increase by noon.

“We urge visitors to follow the rules to ensure the celebration runs smoothly so that people from all segments of society can enjoy it,“ he told reporters after a community policing programme in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebrations in Jalan Brown, Kebun Bunga here today.

Earlier, Hamzah and his deputy, Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin, spent nearly one hour observing the situation along the route to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple.

He also distributed drinks to visitors at the police’s Thaneer Panthal (refreshment stall).

Meanwhile, a devotee, M Shamala, 32, praised the police for implementing good security measures. She added that the presence of police officers at various locations makes her feel safer despite the large crowd.

“I have been coming here since I was 12. I often heard crime cases such as snatch thefts, robberies, and missing children especially near the temple. But this year, there haven’t been any,“ she added.

The Thaipusam celebration kicked off yesterday with the procession of the golden chariot heading to Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga and the silver chariot making its way to Nattukottai Chettiar Temple on Jalan Air Terjun.

Thousands of devotees carry various types of kavadi to the temple to fulfill vows and seek Lord Muruga’s blessings.