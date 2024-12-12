The participation of large companies in NAIO shows national trade stance -- PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The participation of large companies from the United States (US), China and Europe in the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office (NAIO) shows the country’s trade stance and Malaysia’s friendly attitude towards all countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the US still dominates and leads the field of information technology and AI, however there is also participation from European and Chinese companies.

“This shows that our attitude as a country is free to network with all countries. (At the same time) emphasising the need to increase trade relations through free trade agreements (FTAs) and several trade agreements at the international level,“ he said in his keynote speech when officiating at the launch of NAIO today.

The ceremony also saw the announcement of six strategic collaborations that represent important achievements in the country’s AI journey, where the partnership aims to accelerate AI innovation, drive industry adoption and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in AI development.

The six strategic partners are Toshiba, Global AI Village, YTL, Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services.

Meanwhile, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today’s event marked the first anniversary of the ministry’s establishment.

“The future is now. We must take steps to prepare our country and its people for the challenges of the digital world ahead. When we speak about digitalisation, we focus on three key pillars: infrastructure, security, and talent,” he said in his speech.

He emphasised that to foster innovation, attract investments and build global confidence in Malaysia’s forward-thinking capabilities, the country must ensure robust connectivity.