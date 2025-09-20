Third National Art Gallery to open in Ipoh with immersive exhibitions

IPOH: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will open Malaysia’s third National Art Gallery in Ipoh following existing locations in Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi.

MOTAC secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot confirmed the new branch will operate from the iconic Ipoh Old Post Office building starting next year.

He stated the gallery would serve as a contemporary art hub benefiting both the art community and tourism sector in the region.

Shaharuddin projected significant tourism growth with more visitors expected to view the gallery’s extensive collections.

The National Art Gallery will feature immersive exhibitions described as among the largest in Malaysia according to ministry plans.

Two main exhibition spaces will showcase masterpieces by Malaysian and Southeast Asian artists with digital elements.

The lower level of the historic building will be dedicated specifically to immersive exhibition experiences.

Tourism and art products highlighting Perak’s historical sites will also feature prominently to attract more visitors to the state.

MOTAC has visited over 15 countries including Switzerland, Poland, and Thailand to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The ministry recently concluded the successful Malaysia Cultural Festival 2025 as part of the ongoing tourism campaign.

Shaharuddin confirmed the next promotional programme will take place in Melaka at the end of this month. – Bernama