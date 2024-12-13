SHAH ALAM: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described those questioning his action of submitting the issue of the royal addendum decree involving Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for consideration by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, as lacking knowledge and not interested in seeking the truth.

The Prime Minister said that as someone who had been imprisoned, he believes that everyone, without exception, including prisoners, has the right to appeal for a pardon for the sentence imposed upon them.

“I was first imprisoned under Mahathir (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), and the second time when Najib was Prime Minister... but now I am the Prime Minister, I hold no grudges or envy.

“When I saw there was no agenda to discuss Datuk Seri Najib’s appeal in the (Pardon Board) meeting, I said I would present the appeal for a pardon to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for consideration,“ he said at the launch of the FLYsiswa Carnival and MADANi Student Transportation Carnival at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) here yesterday.

Anwar added that when he decided not to comment on the matter, he was accused and criticised for allegedly trying to conceal the truth about the addendum, despite the fact that the action was taken to respect the ongoing legal process in court.

The Court of Appeal set Jan 6, 2025, for the hearing of Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to reject the leave to appeal and the notice of motion filed by the former Prime Minister to submit additional evidence regarding the royal addendum.