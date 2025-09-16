Three arrested after tiger carcass found in car in Felda Tenggaroh

MERSING: Three men were arrested after authorities discovered the carcass of a tiger inside a car in Felda Tenggaroh this morning.

The joint operation between the Bukit Aman Federal Reserve Unit and the Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks was initiated based on a public tip-off.

FRU commander SAC Rosli Md Yusof confirmed that a Perodua Alza vehicle was inspected, revealing the dead tiger along with several other items.

“Tigers are invaluable national treasures,” he stated in a Facebook post.

“Their loss due to human greed is a betrayal of our heritage.”

Authorities confiscated the dead tiger, a Perodua Alza car, and four mobile phones with an estimated total value of RM294,007.

Preliminary investigations showed the tiger had sustained severe injuries believed to be from a trap.

The animal also had six gunshot wounds to the head which ultimately caused its death.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 49, have been remanded to assist in further investigations.

They are being investigated under Section 70 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 for possessing wildlife without a special permit.

Johor Perhilitan director Aminuddin Jamin confirmed that investigations were ongoing when contacted.

“Our investigation officers are actively continuing their work,” he said briefly.

“They are in the process of finalising the case file.” – Bernama