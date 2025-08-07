Three charged with smuggling Sri Lankan national via KLIA

KLANG: Three individuals, including a woman, appeared in the Sessions Court today over charges of smuggling a Sri Lankan national.

The accused are G. Santhiya Darshini, 27, and Janarthanan Appupillai, 46, both Malaysians, along with Vtheewaran Palani, 48, a Sri Lankan citizen.

They acknowledged the charge after it was read to them in Tamil before Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The trio allegedly arranged the smuggling of a Sri Lankan migrant via KLIA Terminal 1 on July 10.

They were charged under Section 26C of the ATIPSOM Act 2007, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they face up to 15 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

In a separate case, Sri Lankan national Antany Sujan Antany Ranjan, 21, was charged with possessing a fake passport.

The offence allegedly occurred at KLIA’s international departure gate on July 10 at 10.25 pm.

No plea was recorded as this case also falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

He was charged under Section 26E of the ATIPSOM Act, carrying a sentence of seven to 15 years and a fine of up to RM500,000.

Deputy public prosecutors Anisah Pisol and Norhidayah Abdullah Sani opposed bail for all accused.

They requested the cases be transferred to the Shah Alam High Court.

The court approved the prosecution’s application for the transfer.

The first three accused were represented by lawyers William Edwin, Donald Selvam, and C. Surenthran.

Antany Sujan had no legal representation. - Bernama