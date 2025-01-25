Three children among 17 illegal immigrants detained in Marang

KUALA TERENGGANU: Seventeen illegal immigrants, including three children, were detained in an operation “Op Kutip and Sapu” by the Immigration Department in the Marang district yesterday.

Terengganu Immigration director, Mohd Yusri Mohd Nor, said the illegal immigrants, aged between seven and 49, comprised Myanmar, Cambodian, Bangladeshi and Indonesian nationals.

They were arrested for overstaying and not having valid travel documents, he said when contacted today.

All of them were sent to the Ajil Immigration Depot for further action and the case was being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.