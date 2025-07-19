Three Chinese nationals arrested for burglary in Kuala Perlis

KANGAR: Three Chinese nationals were arrested in connection with a burglary at a residence in Taman Bukit Kubu Phase 2, Kuala Perlis. The suspects, aged between 38 and 54, allegedly broke into the house and stole valuables worth approximately RM4,000.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop stated that authorities received a report at 11.38 pm from a man who discovered his uncle’s home had been ransacked. “Initial investigations revealed signs of forced entry at the back door. CCTV footage confirmed three individuals entering the property and taking valuables,“ he said in a statement.

Among the stolen items were jewellery worth RM1,200, RM2,500 in cash from a safe, and an additional RM357 from a cupboard drawer. The Kangar Criminal Investigation Division and Perlis police forensic team examined the scene for further evidence.

Earlier that evening, at 10.10 pm, villagers detained the suspects after spotting them near the house. Police later rearrested them with assistance from the Kuala Perlis task force. “The suspects, who had valid travel documents, had been in Malaysia for less than a week, reportedly seeking employment as cooks,“ Yusharifuddin added.

Authorities seized cash and jewellery believed to belong to the victims. The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim granted a six-day remand for the suspects starting today. - Bernama