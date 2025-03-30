Three dead, four injured in five-vehicle crash near Bentong

KUANTAN: Three people were killed and four others injured in an accident involving five vehicles at KM50.7 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway heading towards Kuantan, near Kampung Lentang, Bentong this evening.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said they received an emergency call about the accident involving a five-tonne lorry, a Honda Accord, a Proton Waja, a Proton Saga and a Subaru at 4.55 pm.

He said a man and two women in the Honda Accord died and this was confirmed by Health Ministry personnel at the scene.

“The fire department removed all the dead victims using rescue equipment before handing them over to the police for further action,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said that three other victims in the Honda Accord, namely a woman, a boy and a girl sustained injuries and were given initial treatment before being sent to Bentong Hospital.

“The lorry driver was also injured while the passengers and drivers of the other cars, involving eight individuals, survived the accident,“ he said, adding that 10 personnel from the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station were involved in the operation.