Three drug dealers nabbed with over 11kg of cannabis in Muar

MUAR: Two local men and a Myanmar national were arrested in Jalan Muafakat, Kampung Temiang Bukit Treh here, for being in possession of 11.5 kilogrammes of drugs believed to be cannabis, at 10.30 pm last Saturday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the three suspects, aged between 32 and 40, were apprehended inside a Perodua Bezza parked by the roadside. The suspects were believed to be waiting for another individual to distribute the drugs.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were smuggled from a neighbouring country and intended for distribution in Muar and nearby districts, and in Melaka.

“One of the suspects is a mechanic, while the other two do not have permanent jobs. This group was found to be active in this drug activity for about two months.

“All three suspects tested positive for drugs, and one of them has prior criminal and drug-related records,” he said during a press conference at the Muar district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Raiz said besides drugs, police also confiscated a Glock pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a rented car used to mislead authorities.

He said the total value of the seized items was RM80,000, including the car, while the market value of the drugs was estimated to be around RM40,000, with each kilogramme valued at around RM3,500.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment with no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which provides for a maximum prison term of 14 years and no fewer than six strokes of the cane if convicted,” he added.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days starting last Sunday.