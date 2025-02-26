JOHOR BAHRU: Three foreign workers were found drowned after their boat was believed to have drifted and washed ashore at Pantai Tanjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang here yesterday.

Operations Commander Assistant Fire Superintendant Sarhan Akmal Mohamad said the incident came to light when three workers from a company in Felda Semenchu, Kota Tinggi, failed to return after setting out on a fibreglass boat to Bandar Masai at 11.18 pm last Monday.

However, their disappearance was only discovered when local fishermen found their boat stranded on the beach and alerted the police.

“The Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) later confirmed the discovery of a Nepalese man’s body, identified as Suklal, in Changi waters at 12.19 am on Tuesday.

“Following this, the Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 10.53 am yesterday before deploying the operations response team from Pasir Gudang to the scene,” he said in a statement.

Sarhan Akmal said the search and rescue operation was conducted around the Kebayan Tanjung Langsat area and nearby jetty.

“The body of another Nepalese national, Ghalam Ram Bahadur, was found by SPCG at Pulau Tekong, Singapore, at 11 am.

“Meanwhile, Indonesian national Aprisius Bria Nahak was discovered by the Tanjung Langsat Port Auxiliary Police about 50 metres from the Tanjung Langsat Port Park Jetty at 3.34 pm yesterday,” he said.

The operation was called off at 5.24 pm after all the bodies were handed over to the authorities for further action.