NIBONG TEBAL: A fire that gutted three homes in Kampung Stesen here late last night left three families homeless, though no injuries were reported.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said emergency services received a call at 11.27 pm.

When crews arrived, a single-storey house of around 1,200 square feet was already engulfed in flames, and the fire quickly spread to two neighbouring homes.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 11.46 pm, stopping it from reaching other properties nearby. About an hour later, the fire was fully extinguished.

The firefighting team used offensive and defensive methods and firebreak strategies to control and suppress the flames.

More than 50 personnel from the Nibong Tebal and Sungai Bakap fire stations were involved, supported by eight volunteer fire brigades from surrounding areas.