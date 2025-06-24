TASEK GELUGOR: Three terraced houses, five cars, and four motorcycles were destroyed in an early morning fire in Taman Tasek Gelugor Utama here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Firefighting and Rescue Operations Division, John Sagun Francis, said the fire department received an emergency call reporting about the blaze at 4:52 am.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames raging, and three terraced houses located next to each other were engulfed, along with five cars and four motorcycles.

“The operation commander conducted a size-up with complete personal protective equipment (PPE), and control and extinguishing operations were carried out in the affected area to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses there,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that the fire was successfully extinguished at 5:59 am and ‘overhaul’ work was completed approximately three hours later to ensure no re-ignition or smoldering embers remained.

John Sagun confirmed that no casualties were involved in the fire, and the cause and estimated losses are still under investigation.