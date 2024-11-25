BANDAR PERMAISURI: Three members of a family died and one was seriously injured after their Perodua Axia collided with a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Kampung Sungai Lerek at KM53 of Jalan Persekutuan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu here today.

Setiu district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said those killed in the 4.50 am accident were husband and wife Kamarudin Ibrahim, 55, and Maimunah Mat Isa, 54, and their daughter Nur Ardieana Kamarudin, 30, who was driving the car.

“Maimunah and Nur Ardieana were killed at the scene while Kamarudin died at Setiu Hospital.

“Another daughter of the couple, Nur Azwa Shamimi Kamarudin, 21, who was sitting in the rear-left passenger seat, was seriously injured while the driver and a passenger of the Toyota Hilux suffered minor injuries,“ he said in a statement.

He said initial investigations found that the Toyota Hilux 4WD was travelling from the direction of Kota Bharu (Kelantan) to the Gong Pauh wholesale market in Kuala Terengganu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding with the car.

“The family of four was heading from Kuala Terengganu to Jalan Telipot in Kota Bharu.

“All the victims were sent to Setiu Hospital,“ he said.

Mohd Zain said the 24-year-old Toyota Hilux driver, who is a vegetable seller, was detained for further investigation for reckless driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.