Three interviewed over fatal fall of three-year-old in Kota Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from three individuals regarding the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who fell from the sixth floor of a Kota Damansara apartment last Thursday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed that the three individuals involved are the boy’s uncle, aunt, and the mother’s friend.

The mother’s statement has not yet been recorded as she is currently in Perak handling her son’s funeral arrangements.

Three other witnesses, including neighbours who heard the sound of the fall and loud noises, are also being questioned.

“The investigating officer is still in the process of completing the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

“The investigation papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor once all necessary actions have been completed.”

The incident occurred at 4.42 pm when a member of the public discovered the victim on the pedestrian path.

The boy is believed to have fallen from the upper floor of the apartment building. – Bernama