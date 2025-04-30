JOHOR BAHRU: Three areas in Johor Bahru have been selected as pilot models to enhance community awareness of integrity through the Community Integrity Building (CIB) programme.

Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the programme, in collaboration with the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM), will involve the communities in Bandar Baru Uda, Bandar Dato Onn and Desa Cemerlang.

He said the programme, among other things, aims to encourage collaboration between local authorities (PBT) and the community in forming an ethical and resilient community against corruption and abuse of power.

“Among the programme’s goals and objectives is to increase public awareness and sensitivity to integrity issues occurring in their environment.

“With close cooperation with these communities, it is hoped that it will also improve the quality of services at MBJB itself,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the community can channel complaints, including through the MBJB Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) which is an online medium for managing complaints, inquiries, and suggestions from the public regarding the delivery system and services of MBJB.

Mohd Haffiz also said MBJB is always committed to improving governance and transparency in service delivery.

“However, we realise that this responsibility cannot be shouldered alone. It requires collaboration, not only among government officials but also with the local community.

“Through this CIB, a platform for dialogue between communities can be established, in addition to identifying the real challenges at the grassroots level related to integrity and building solutions together based on integrity and shared ownership,“ he added.