Three killed in early morning house blaze

JOHOR BAHRU: Three people - a mother, her son and her granddaughter - were killed in a fire incident at a house in Kampung Dato Bentara, Jalan Limau Manis, Ulu Tiram here early today.

Seri Alam District police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said those killed in the 2.40 am blaze were identified as Ng Geok Choo, 63, Lee Chiw Yong, 30, and Chen Si Jing, 11.

He said a boy, 12-year-old Chen Yu Rong survived and is being treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here.

“The bodies were sent to HSI for identification,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station operation commander, Senior Fire Officer II Rafie Ahmad Sareng said they dispatched 24 firemen and five engines to the scene.

He said the three victims who died suffered serious burns on their bodies while the 12-year-old boy, who suffered burns on his face and hands, was given early medical treatment at the scene.

“Two of the victims (the mother and her granddaughter) were found in the front bedroom while the man’s body was found inside a toilet,” he said, adding that the boy was found in the living room area after they managed to break the front grill door.