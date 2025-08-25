Three killed including child in Rompin road collision, four injured

KUANTAN: Three people including a young child died while four others sustained injuries in a tragic road collision along the Kuantan-Seremban Road this afternoon.

The fatal accident occurred at kilometre 142 near Bukit Serok in Bandar Tun Abdul Razak when a car travelling from Bahau to Muadzam Shah collided head-on with a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department received emergency notification at 4.46 pm and responded immediately to the scene.

One woman remained trapped in the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the accident location by emergency personnel.

Six other victims including the four-wheel-drive driver were rushed to Muadzam Shah Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

An eighteen-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl subsequently died while receiving medical care at the hospital.

Rompin police chief Superintendent Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi confirmed the incident but stated that victim identification remains pending official verification.

“Police are investigating the cause of the accident and the relationships between the victims are also under verification,” he added.

The deceased victims’ bodies have been transferred to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan for post-mortem examinations. – Bernama