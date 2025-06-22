MELAKA: Three ‘Pink Bus’ stage bus drivers have been suspended from work over various traffic offences, including causing the death of a motorist recently.

Melaka Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the drivers, all in their 30s, were suspended for an unspecified period until investigations into their infractions are completed and faced the risk of losing their jobs if they were found guilty.

The stern action was taken as a reminder to stage bus drivers to comply with traffic rules and regulations, he added.

“One of them was involved in an accident that caused the death of another motorist while another had overtook other vehicles before making a dangerous U-turn... their actions were recorded by other motorists and went viral on social media.

“The state government will not compromise with dangerous and reckless driving or behaviour of bus drivers that endanger other motorists as it involves safety issues and the lives of others,” he told reporters after officiating the Melaka Road Transport Department’s MyLesen (B2) programme driving licence presentation ceremony here today.

He also revealed that he instructed BAS.MY management to review the old records of all 60 stage bus drivers to ensure that the ‘Pink Bus’ drivers could carry out their duties responsibly and project a positive image for the state.

“Before drivers are hired, they are tested and have their past records reviewed, but there is a possibility that some try to hide previous records to gain employment,” he said, adding that meetings with all stage bus drivers would be conducted in stages to identify any related issues.