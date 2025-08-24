Three men arrested for cable theft and obstruction in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Police apprehended three local men yesterday for suspected cable theft and attempting to obstruct public servants from performing their duties at Jalan Cheras.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan stated that the suspects, aged between thirty and forty, were travelling in a four-wheel-drive vehicle and attempted to flee a police inspection.

“A footage of the incident has gone viral on social media since this morning,” he said in a statement today.

ACP Aidil confirmed that a search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered four sacks filled with copper cables.

The suspects have been remanded for four days until Wednesday as investigations proceed.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for suspected cable theft and Section 186 for obstructing public servants.

Vehicle owners whose cars were damaged during the incident lodged police reports on the same day.

“No injuries were reported among the drivers involved in the incident,” he added.

That case has been classified under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Individuals with information regarding this incident can contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051.

They may also reach the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or their nearest police station. – Bernama