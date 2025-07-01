IPOH: Three local men were arrested for suspected drug trafficking in a raid at a supermarket parking lot in Teluk Intan on Saturday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the three men, aged 26 to 38, were found with two plastic bags containing 1.918 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM65, 212.

“All three suspects, who possessed prior criminal records, confessed to being involved in drug trafficking,” he said in a statement today, adding that all three also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The three men have been remanded for seven days from today till Jan 13, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.