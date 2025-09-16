Three men arrested in Johor over illegal possession of tiger carcass

PETALING JAYA: Three men were arrested by the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) this morning following the discovery of a tiger’s carcass in their vehicle in Kuala Lumpur.

The arrests were made after the trio failed to produce special permits allowing them to possess the carcass of the protected animal.

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

FRU Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Md Yusof, confirmed that the raid, conducted under the Khazanah Integrated Operation, was carried out by his unit in Felda Tenggaroh, Johor, in collaboration with the Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (PERHILITAN).

The FRU’s intelligence team inspected the vehicle based on public tip-offs and discovered the carcass of a tiger believed to have been illegally poached.

The tiger reportedly sustained severe head injuries, believed to have been caused by six gunshot wounds and a snare.

The three suspects, aged between 28 and 49, were detained by Johor PERHILITAN for further investigation.

The tiger carcass, a car, and four mobile phones — collectively estimated to be worth RM294,007 — were seized during the FRU raid.