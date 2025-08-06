Three men charged with murder in Jasin kindergarten car park

JASIN: Three men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of an unemployed man at a car park in front of a kindergarten last month.

Supermarket employee M. Yogeswaran, 25, mechanic Mohd Azmi Mohd Nor, 34, and lorry driver K. Krishnamorthy, 66, nodded after the charge was read out to them separately in Malay and Tamil before Magistrate Mazana Sinin.

However, no plea was recorded from the three accused as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The three of them are jointly charged with causing the death of K. Gunalan, 52, at the parking lot in front of a kindergarten in Bandar Jasin Bestari here, between 7.37 pm and 8.59 pm last July 27.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

The three accused, represented by lawyers Amritpal Singh, Datuk K. Shashi Kumar and A. Mathan, were not allowed bail, and the court set Sept 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Syazwanie Marizan appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama