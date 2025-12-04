SEPANG: Three local men were arrested on suspicion of stealing KLIA Express and KLIA Transit Expess Rail Link (ERL) service cables around Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi and Dengkil here.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said in a statement that the arrests were made by his department and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Selangor Contingent Headquarters early this morning.

“The three suspects, aged between 25 and 50, had criminal records and drug abuse cases. With this arrest, police were able to solve three cases of ERL cable theft that occurred in the Sepang district,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Norhizam, when contacted by Bernama, said they were currently tracking down two other suspects suspected to be involved with the group.

“The case items (stolen cables) have not yet been recovered,“ he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 379 and Section 447 of the Penal Code.

On Wednesday, KLIA Express and KLIA Transit services were disrupted due to a series of cable thefts.

Each of the two theft incidents occurred on the ERL route between Salak Tinggi Station and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 (T1) Station and between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station and Salak Tinggi Station.