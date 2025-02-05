Three nabbed for illegal iron ore mining in Rompin

KUANTAN: Three men, including two Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested for suspected illegal iron ore mining at Sungai Ganoh in the Bukit Ibam Forest Reserve, Muadzam Shah, last Tuesday.

The arrests were made around 3 am during a joint operation by the General Operations Force (GOF) 7th Battalion and the Pahang State Enforcement Unit, known as Op Bersepadu Khazanah.

According to a statement by the GOF Southeast Brigade, checks revealed that the mining site was operated by a local man, along with two Bangladeshis. The site owner could not produce a valid mining licence, while the two foreigners had no valid identification documents.

All three men, aged between 40 and 50, were detained. Authorities also seized equipment and machinery worth about RM1.25 million.

The case is being investigated under the State Mineral Enactment 2001 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.