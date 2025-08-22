Three Penang eateries closed for poor hygiene and rat droppings

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council has ordered three eateries to close immediately for fourteen days due to unsatisfactory hygiene levels and the discovery of rat droppings in multiple areas.

All three premises inspected during last night’s integrated operation were subjected to immediate closure effective from yesterday until third September.

The operation was carried out by MBPP’s Licensing Department together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to monitor compliance with licensing requirements.

“The action was taken under By-Law 38 (1) of the MPPP 1991 Food Establishments By-Laws following the poor hygiene levels of the premises, which were below the required standards, and the discovery of rat droppings in the storage area, frozen food storage and kitchen.”

A total of fourteen compounds were issued under By-Law 12(1) of the MPPP 1983 Food Handlers By-Laws for failing to obtain or present vaccination cards or Anti-Typhoid injections during the inspection.

KPDN Penang also issued a compound against one food premises under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for failing to display service charges in ringgit or sen.

Meanwhile, another food premises was compounded under Section 14(6) of the Weights and Measures Act 1972 for using or possessing uncertified weighing scales for trade purposes. – Bernama