Three probed for sedition, imitating royal traditions on TikTok

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating three viral TikTok videos involving sedition, incitement and imitation of royal ceremonial traditions.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed the investigations are being handled by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

The first case involves a former civil servant who used his TikTok account to make comments containing incitement and insults against the government and its leaders.

The second case involves a man who questioned the government’s handling of the recent Kampung Sungai Baru incident through his TikTok post.

Kumar stated this content could incite hostility between different groups within the country.

The third case involves a viral video showing a family dressed entirely in yellow with traditional headgear resembling royal ceremonial attire during an akikah ceremony.

This case is believed to involve the misuse of royal symbols and traditions.

All cases are being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and multiple sections of the Penal Code including Section 505(b) and 505(c).

Additional investigations are proceeding under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 3(1) of the Emblems and Names Act 1963.

Kumar stressed that all three cases involved social media misuse that could incite sedition, insult and public hostility.

He promised thorough investigations and strict action against those involved in creating or sharing such content.

The public is advised to exercise prudence and responsibility when making statements or posting content in public spaces and social media platforms. – Bernama