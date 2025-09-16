Photo exhibition traces Malaysia’s journey in Malaysia Day 2025 celebration

BUTTERWORTH: A special photo exhibition offered the public a visual journey through the nation’s formation in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations today.

Jointly organised by the Department of Information Malaysia and Bernama, the exhibition took place at the main concourse of the PICCA@Butterworth Arena Convention Centre.

JAPEN Assistant Librarian Hirdawati Abdul Rahman said the exhibition was divided into two main sections showcasing the formation of Malaysia and early Malaysia Day celebrations.

“These photographs depict events leading up to the formation of Malaysia, the official declaration, and various Malaysia Day celebrations over the years,” she told Bernama.

Among the highlights was a historic photo of the Cobbold Commission which gathered public opinion in Sabah and Sarawak prior to Malaysia’s 1963 formation.

Other notable images include early Malaysia Day celebrations at Stadium Merdeka and scenes from Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore’s participation during early nationhood.

Hirdawati said the exhibition serves to remind younger generations of the struggles and sacrifices made by past leaders to build a harmonious country.

Bernama Chief Photographer Mazlan Samion said photographs were carefully curated from the agency’s archives by a dedicated team to align with the unity theme.

“We selected photos that are not only visually captivating but also carry powerful messages of unity and celebration,” he said.

Mazlan added that the exhibition honoured Bernama photographers who have captured meaningful moments of national unity for current and future generations.

A total of 72 photographs were showcased with 16 contributed by Bernama and the remainder from JAPEN’s collection.

The exhibition was held in conjunction with the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries are expected to grace the main celebration event tonight. – Bernama