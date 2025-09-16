100,000 goods and public transport vehicles eligible for petrol subsidy

PAPAR: Approximately 100,000 goods and public land transport company vehicles nationwide qualify for RON95 petrol subsidies under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS).

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated that this estimate was obtained through the integration of SKPS data with the Road Transport Department’s system.

He revealed that although registration for the scheme began on Monday, the number of registered company vehicles from both sectors remains low at only 335 vehicles from 154 companies.

The minister specified that 240 vehicles from 70 companies belong to the public land transport sector while the remaining 95 vehicles from 84 companies are from the goods transport sector.

“Although there is no closing date, I urge all eligible goods and public land transport companies to register immediately to ensure they receive subsidy benefits from the first day of implementation,“ he said.

Armizan added that eligible companies must also apply for a Fleet Card from three designated petrol companies after completing the SKPS registration process.

“We hope that all goods and public land transport company vehicles will take advantage of this RON95 petrol subsidy since they provide services to consumers,“ he said.

The minister noted that this subsidy facility will ultimately help reduce the impact on consumers as a whole.

SKPS registration applications can be made via the link https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my. – Bernama