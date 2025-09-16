16-year-old student drowns at Lata Mengkuang waterfall in Sik

SIK: A 16-year-old male student drowned while bathing at Lata Mengkuang waterfall near here today.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre received an emergency call at 1.16 pm and deployed a team of seven personnel from the Sik Fire and Rescue Station.

The victim, Mohd Hanif Anaqi Mohd Khalid, was found unconscious by members of the public and later confirmed dead by Health Ministry personnel.

He had gone to the waterfall with six friends according to initial reports.

The body was handed over to the police for further investigation and action. – Bernama