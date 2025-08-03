PORT DICKSON: Three Ramadan bazaars have been chosen to be Ramadan Rahmah Bazaars in Negeri Sembilan - bazaars at Politeknik Port Dickson, Tampin Stadium and Batu Kikir in Juasseh, according to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

He added that traders who joined the Rahmah sale would sell their products about 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than market prices at the bazaars.

“As of today, almost 60 traders have registered with us and agreed to sell the Rahmah menu, we hope that the numbers will keep rising.

“Traders who participate will receive various cashless incentives, including RM100 in e-wallet credit, RM20 credit for visitors to the bazaars and discounts for traders to purchase ingredients,” he told reporters after inspecting a Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar here today.

He also shared that the ministry received 310 complaints in the state, including 107 regarding prices, online transactions (55), controlled items (40), confusing services (28), measures and scales (two), confusing ads (19) and direct selling (four).