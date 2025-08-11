UK expands foreign criminal deportations to 23 countries

LONDON: The UK government has announced plans to expand a scheme that forces foreign nationals to appeal convictions from abroad to prevent deportation delays.

The initiative will nearly triple its coverage to 23 countries, requiring deportations before appeals can be heard.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood separately revealed plans to change the law, ensuring most foreign criminals are deported immediately upon receiving prison sentences.

Foreign offenders currently make up around 12% of the UK’s prison population, and the move could reduce costs.

The decision comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government faces rising pressure over immigration amid growing support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

Farage has prioritised immigration and crime in his party’s messaging, prompting Labour to address these issues more aggressively.

The interior ministry stated the expanded deportation scheme will enhance the UK’s ability to remove foreign criminals quickly.

It also aims to alleviate overcrowding in prisons, which has become a pressing concern.

Since July 2024, nearly 5,200 foreign convicts have been deported, marking a 14% annual increase.

The “deport now appeal later” scheme applies to those denied human rights claims, with appeals conducted via video from their home countries.

Originally covering Tanzania, Finland, Estonia, Belize and four others, it will now include 15 more nations.

New additions include Latvia, Bulgaria, Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Lebanon and Malaysia.

The government confirmed ongoing discussions with other countries to join the initiative.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper criticised the exploitation of the immigration system by foreign criminals prolonging appeals for months or years.

She emphasised that those committing crimes in the UK must not manipulate the system further. – AFP