Three Sierra Leone students charged with possessing counterfeit US$100 notes

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Sierra Leonean men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to possessing four counterfeit US$100 notes three weeks ago.

Ibrahim Jalloh, 25, John Morovia, 35, and Sorie Brima Caulker, 20, all students of a private college in Selangor, were charged with possessing the counterfeit notes with the intention of using the money as genuine at a condominium in Jalan Ampang here last Oct 2.

The charge, under Section 489C of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law. provides imprisonment for up to 10 years upon conviction.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed them bail of RM12,000 with two sureties each. They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and report themselves at a police station once a month pending the disposal of the case.

The court set Dec 20 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Saravanan appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Nurul Diyana Basher represented the three accused.