Three suspects involved in house break-in, firearms smuggling shot dead in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Three local men, active in firearms smuggling, house break-ins, and luxury vehicle thefts that resulted in losses exceeding RM4 million, were shot dead during a shootout at Jalan Changkat-Pulau Burung, Nibong Tebal, earlier today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that at 5.30 am, a team from the Penang Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police were conducting a crime prevention operation when they noticed two suspicious vehicles in the area.

“The police approached the two vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Perodua Myvi, which were acting suspiciously. Upon identifying themselves as police officers, the suspects suddenly fired several shots at our vehicles.

“The police team then returned fire in self-defence, and the three men, aged between 30 and 42, were found dead at the scene,“ he said in a press conference at the Penang Police Headquarters today.

He added that a search at the scene revealed a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, a box of Master bullets containing 50 rounds of 9mm Luger A USA ammunition, a box of 9mm Luger D62 ammunition containing 44 rounds, two machetes, a crowbar, a sledgehammer, and various other tools used in vehicle theft.

Hamzah said checks revealed that the Honda Accord used by the suspects was a stolen vehicle, which had been reported missing in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

He added that during the incident, the suspects were believed to be on their way to commit a robbery at a location they had already identified, which was not far from the site of the shootout.

“Initial investigations found that the three men were actively involved in luxury vehicle and 4x4 vehicle thefts, as well as house break-ins across the state since the start of this year.

“Their modus operandi was to target luxury homes, break in, and steal valuables, while the stolen vehicles would be smuggled into neighbouring countries and sold,“ he said, adding that the firearms used by the suspects were also smuggled from abroad.

He explained that none of the suspects had regular employment. The first suspect, aged 42, who was the gang leader, had 35 prior criminal offences and eight drug-related convictions; the second suspect had six previous drug-related offences, while the third suspect had no identification, and all three were believed to be criminal associates.

“With the elimination of these three criminals, police believe they have successfully solved 33 cases of vehicle theft, robbery, and house break-ins that have occurred in Penang since the beginning of this year,“ he said.