Three trapped by landslide in Kuala Berang

KUALA BERANG: Three individuals were trapped in a landslide at Jalan Bukit Apit, Ajil, Hulu Terengganu here this afternoon.

An early report from the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department said that they received a call about the landslide at 4.59 pm before 16 firefighters from the Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by the Wakaf Tapai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“It was found that the landslide hit a house at the location. The first victim was successfully extricated at 5.17 pm.

“The operations centre has activated a STORM Unit to the location. Operation work is being conducted,” the department said.

All three victims are believed to be related.