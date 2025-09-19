Three with criminal records arrested after high-speed chase in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Three men with extensive criminal records were arrested following a dramatic high-speed police chase involving five patrol vehicles in Klang last night.

South Klang District Police Chief ACP Ramli Kasa stated that officers initially spotted the suspects’ vehicle acting suspiciously near the Jalan Kebun roundabout at approximately 11.15 pm.

The driver immediately accelerated when police signaled for the vehicle to stop, initiating a pursuit through Klang streets.

Five police patrol cars successfully intercepted the vehicle at Bandar Sentosa, leading to the arrest of all three local suspects aged between 31 and 43.

Police discovered a long machete and a pair of gloves inside the car during subsequent inspection, seizing both items as evidence.

All suspects possessed previous criminal records, with the driver having 23 criminal records and 11 drug-related offences.

Authorities have secured a four-day remand order for all suspects from today until September 22 to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty.

Additional investigations are proceeding under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The Road Transport Act 1987’s Section 42(1) is also being invoked regarding the driver’s dangerous evasion of police.

Police have urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward to assist investigations.

Witnesses can contact the South Klang District Police Headquarters directly at 03-33762222. – Bernama