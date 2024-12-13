Thumbs up to S’wak Labour Ordinance amendments

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation has lauded amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) that was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday as ensuring private sector employees in the state receive similar protection, benefits, and rights as those enjoyed in the rest of Malaysia.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said while the SLO is only applicable to Sarawak, as a federal law, once the amendments are passed, they can be implemented without further need to be tabled in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

“Since Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong assumed office in December 2023, efforts to amend the SLO have been significantly accelerated.

“Aligning it to the Employment Act became one of his key priorities.

“We wish to congratulate Sim, Sarawak Premier (Tan Seri) Abang Johari Abang Openg, and the Sarawak Cabinet for reaching a consensus that enabled the tabling of the SLO amendments without further delay.”

Syed Hussain said regardless of wage level and profession, the amendments will increase maternity leave from 60 to 98 days, introduce seven days of paternity leave, provide overtime benefits from the existing capping of RM2,001 a month to RM4,000 a month, and add

non-discriminatory clauses to the workplace.

It will also establish regulations for flexible working arrangements and allow employees to apply for the same, provide a system to report sexual harassment, expand the SLO to all workers earning RM4,000 and below, emphasise skills training to nurture talent and reduce weekly working hours from 48 to 45.

“The amendments will ensure that the SLO provisions are in line with the International Labour Convention, other International Standards and the Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022.”

Syed Hussain said the amendment to the SLO is another step towards fulfilling the Madani government’s aspirations to elevate the protection of employees nationwide, including those in Sarawak.

He said as a result of the amendments, competitiveness in Sarawak’s exports will be enhanced as businesses can operate within a more sustainable economic environment.

“Enhancing employees’ benefits and protection is a positive step to ensuring the sustainability of Sarawak’s labour market.

“We acknowledge the government’s and stakeholders’ efforts to create a more conducive working environment.”

He said in the long term, such an environment would help address the brain drain in Sarawak and become a key factor in attracting and retaining talent, aligning with the demands of the state’s growing and prosperous economy.