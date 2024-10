PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning, expected to last until 7pm.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit 11 areas in Peninsular Malaysia, according to a post on X by MetMalaysia’s official account.

These areas are the whole of Perlis, Penang and Johor including Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Putrajaya

Other states include Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang Dan Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta , Perak Tengah and Mualim), Terengganu (Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Raub, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin).

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are forecasted to hit Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat and Sepang) and Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin).

Earlier, MetMalaysia announced a hot weather alert for seven areas in Peninsula Malaysia in the states of Perak, Selangor, Putrajaya and Pahang.