Thunderstorm warning issued for Kuala Lumpur and six states until 3 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain, and strong wind warning for several states until 3 pm today.

MetMalaysia issued the alert at 1 pm, forecasting severe weather conditions for Bentong in Pahang and parts of Selangor including Klang, Gombak, and Petaling.

The warning also covers Kuala Lumpur and specific districts in Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan and Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru in Johor are expected to experience similar adverse weather.

In East Malaysia, the alert extends to Sabah’s Interior region covering Nabawan and West Coast areas including Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

Sandakan district, specifically Tongod, Kinabatangan, and Sandakan, are also included in the warning.

Sarawak’s affected areas encompass Mukah with Dalat and Mukah, Bintulu covering Tatau and Bintulu, and Miri including Subis, Beluru, Miri, and Marudi.

Residents in these regions should prepare for potential disruptions and exercise caution during outdoor activities.

The department advises the public to stay updated through official channels for any further developments.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and avoid flood-prone areas during heavy rainfall.

This warning highlights the widespread nature of the severe weather affecting multiple regions across Malaysia. – Bernama