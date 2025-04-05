PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur until 3pm today.

In its statement, MetMalaysia said that the adverse weather in Kedah affects areas including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu.

“Heavy rain is also forecast throughout Perlis and Penang,“ it stated.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Perak, specifically in Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung, Central Perak, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

Meanwhile, affected areas in Selangor include Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, and Kuala Langat.

In the capital city, thunderstorms are expected across all areas.