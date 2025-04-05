Maguire set to feature in United’s friendly against ASEAN All Stars

MANCHESTER United defender Harry Maguire is set to make an appearance in the friendly against the ASEAN All Stars at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 28.

This will mark Maguire’s first visit to Malaysia since joining the Red Devils in 2019.

The 32-year-old centre-back confirmed his trip to Malaysia in a video clip shared by ShekhinahPR, the official public relations agency for the friendly, today.

“Apa khabar Malaysia (How are you, Malaysia). I’m Harry Maguire. Jumpa saya di Stadium Bukit Jalil (See me at the Bukit Jalil Stadium) on 28th May.

“Beli tiket sekarang (Get your tickets now). See you soon, Malaysia,” he said.

Maguire has been in superb form of late, having scored the sensational late goal in United’s thrilling 5-4 victory over French side Olympique Lyon in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at Old Trafford on April 18.

The 32-year-old also played a key role in United’s 3-0 win over Spanish side Athletic Bilbao last Thursday, providing the assist for the opening goal scored by Brazilian midfielder Casemiro in the first leg of the semi-finals at San Mames Stadium.

The Red Devils will host Bilbao in the return leg at Old Trafford on May 8 (Thursday).

United, the 13-time English Premier League (EPL) champions, last played in Malaysia during the 2009 pre-season tour, defeating the Malaysian XI twice - 3-2 and 2-0 respectively on July 18 and 20 - at the National Stadium.

The Red Devils are also slated to travel to Hong Kong as part of their tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30, followed by games against Leeds United, who recently gained promotion to the EPL after winning the Championship title, in Stockholm, Sweden on July 19 before heading to the US as part of the Premier League’s Summer Series for matches against West Ham United (July 26), Bournemouth (July 30) and Everton (Aug 3).

Tickets for the Manchester United versus ASEAN All-Stars friendly are still available at myticketempire.com.