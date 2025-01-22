IPOH: Villagers in Kampung Kolam here are bracing for restless nights as the Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has set up a tiger trap following an attack on livestock last Friday (Jan 17).

Hopes are high that the elusive predator will be captured swiftly, ending a tense few days for the community after Perhilitan received reports of the attack on Jan 19. Evidence, including paw prints and injuries on cattle, confirmed the presence of the tiger, which is believed to have struck around noon on the day of the attack.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said the trap is a follow-up measure after motion-sensor game cameras were installed in the area where the attack occurred.

“Cameras were placed to monitor the tiger’s movements, but no sightings have been recorded so far. For the safety of the residents, we decided to set up this special trap,” he told Bernama yesterday.

The tiger, identified as the Malayan tiger (scientifically known as Panthera tigris jacksoni), is believed to have ventured into the village due to a shortage of wild boar, its primary prey, in the nearby forest.

“We believe the tiger is in good health and is not attacking livestock due to any injuries or impairments,” Yusoff added.

He advised villagers to keep their livestock securely penned to minimise the risk of further attacks. “Free-roaming livestock are at greater risk and could attract repeated incidents,” he cautioned.