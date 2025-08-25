TikTok Shop #JomLokal drives 131% sales surge for Malaysian MSMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: TikTok Shop has championed the spirit of ‘Rakyat Disantuni’ ahead of Merdeka, driving a more than 131 per cent year-on-year sales surge for homegrown products and local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through its multi-million-ringgit #JomLokal initiative.

TikTok Shop Malaysia Strategic Partnerships director Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said the initiative, launched in 2023, reflects the platform’s long-term commitment to empowering small businesses by investing millions of ringgit annually in increased exposure, discount vouchers and marketing support to help thousands of #JomLokal sellers grow sustainably.

“It is encouraging to witness how this initiative has delivered tangible impact for local MSMEs and strengthened the presence of homegrown brands in the digital economy,” she said in a statement today.

Products under the initiative can be easily identified by the #JomLokal icon, featured prominently at the top of TikTok Shop’s homepage in the app.

Through TikTok’s immersive Shoppertainment ecosystem, #JomLokal sellers connect with customers through interactive formats such as livestreams and shoppable videos, guiding shoppers from discovery to purchase.

The platform also offers Free Return and Refund policies to ensure secure and worry-free experiences, especially during the Merdeka season.

Among the local businesses benefiting is Frisha Classic Desserts and Bakery, a family-run venture consistently clocking five-digit monthly sales.

Co‑manager Frisha Fazara Ishak credited #JomLokal and Shoppertainment for helping the brand reach new customers.

“With over 7,000 followers, we’ve seen how this approach levels the playing field. If even my parents in their 70s can do it, anyone can,” she said.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and MSMEs looking to grow their businesses can register through the TikTok Shop Seller Centre and access step-by-step guidance via the TikTok Shop Academy.

For more information about TikTok Shop’s #JomLokal initiative, visit https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSALqUU6v/ – Bernama