TikTok Shop SME Digitalisation Conference aims to create robust ecosystem for SMEs growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The TikTok Shop SME Digitalisation Conference, a collaborative effort between the Selangor Smart City & Digital Economy Convention (SDEC) 2024 and TikTok Shop aims to create a robust ecosystem to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) growth.

Co-organised by SIDEC and TikTok Shop, the conference which was officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, reaffirmed Selangor’s commitment to advancing its digital economy through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Amirudin was joined by Selangor state exco for youth, sport & entrepreneurship Najwan Halimi, TikTok Shop senior director of global commerce strategy Steven Li and PayMate Asia Pacific general manager Amirreza Sawal.

“The conference highlights the success stories of prominent SMEs that have leveraged TikTok Shop to accelerate their business growth.

“Featured speakers include local influencers such as Neelofa, Caryn Law and Gary Ng, who have successfully used TikTok Shop to expand their businesses.

“Through panel discussions, product launches and interactive sessions, participants were provided with insights into effective digital marketing strategies, brand building and engagement with consumers in a fast-evolving marketplace,” according to a statement.

TikTok Shop Malaysia’s director of strategic partnerships Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said the collaboration underscores both parties dedication to empower small businesses by upskilling them with innovative growth strategies to leverage the rise of shoppertainment and content-driven commerce on TikTok Shop.

“We are thankful for the opportunity and look forward to continuing our work with SIDEC to digitally enable local businesses, having already trained over 1,300 Selangor sellers in the first half of this year,” she said.

Strategic initiatives such as Selangor 1000 Digital and the Selangor Accelerator Programme (SAP) continue to drive innovation and foster entrepreneurship in the region.

The event also marked the launch of the PayMate Business Payments App, designed to optimise working capital for SMEs by offering up to 55 days of interest-free credit on business-to-business payments.

During the event, Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) announced its collaboration with BizApp, a Selangor-based tech company specialising in Order Management Systems, to onboard 50,000 MSMEs by 2025 through its Platform Selangor (PLATS) initiative.

For more information on SDEC 2024 and upcoming events, visit SIDEC’s website at https://www.sidec.com.my/